Hrithik Roshan Poses with Jackie Chan Ahead of Kaabil's Release in China, See Pics
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Kaabil' is releasing in China on June 5. Roshan caught up with Jackie Chan while he was in the city for the film's premiere.
Image of Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan had an incredible experience meeting international cinema icon Jackie Chan in China, where he said that his soon to release film Super 30 is about the "triumph of spirit".
"Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired," Hrithik posted on Instagram along with photographs with Chan.
In one photograph, Hrithik is seen holding on to a book, and in another picture, the two stars have posed with panda soft toys.
The Hindi film actor was in China for the premiere of Kaabil.
He also spoke about his forthcoming film Super 30, set for release on July 12.
"'Super 30' is about the triumph of spirit, about empowering the children and telling them that they are allowed to dream big. You can dream about the impossible. You don't worry about how crazy it is, but you dream. You don't stop yourself. It is a true story of one man who makes his dreams come true through education," he said.
The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a group of children for IIT-JEE exams in Bihar.
On his arrival here, Hrithik was welcomed by excited fans who stood with his posters and placards. He clicked pictures with them and gave them autographs.
