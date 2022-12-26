CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hrithik Roshan Posts 1st Pic With Kids, GF Saba Azad As They Celebrate White Christmas
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan Posts 1st Pic With Kids, GF Saba Azad As They Celebrate White Christmas

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 08:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Hrithik Roshan shares a happy pic with girlfriend Saba Azad and his kids on Christmas.

Hrithik Roshan shares a happy pic with girlfriend Saba Azad and his kids on Christmas.

Hrithik Roshan is no more in a mood to hide his relationship with Saba Azad. The actor has posted a photo of his GF with his kids for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan rang in Christmas with his kids Hrehaan and Hredaan and ladylove Saba Azad in Switzerland. They were joined by Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who recently grabbed headlines for her alleged romance with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his girlfriend and kids for the first time. In the pic, Hrithik, Saba, Pashmina, Hrehaan and Hredaan are striking a fun pose while holding black umbrellas as they enjoy white Christmas in Switzerland. “Merry Christmas beautiful people," Hrithik simply captioned the photo.

Pashmina Roshan also took to her Instagram account to share a couple of photos of herself from her Christmas holiday.

Recently, it was reported that Hrithik and Saba were planning to move in together. However, the actor took to his Twitter handle to react to the reports and said there was no truth to it. “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri’s directorial Vikram Vedha which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Assam. On the other hand, Saba Azad recently wrapped the shoot for Rocket Boys season two.

first published:December 26, 2022, 08:05 IST
last updated:December 26, 2022, 08:05 IST
Read More