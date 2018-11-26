Hrithik Roshan Posts a Heartfelt Message for Ex-Wife and 'Closest Friend' Sussanne Khan

View this post on Instagram

Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. . A moment in itself. . It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. . Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home. . #beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance #courage #abundance #loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever #childrenarethefuture #harmony