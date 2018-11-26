English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hrithik Roshan Posts a Heartfelt Message for Ex-Wife and 'Closest Friend' Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan parted ways in 2013. Yet they are close friends and the two keep giving their fans major relationship goals.
Image Courtesy: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan parted ways in 2013. Yet they are close friends and the two keep giving their fans major relationship goals. Even after separation, they have stood for each other during thick and thin.
Even after parting ways, the estranged couple has made sure that their separation never comes in the way of bringing up their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
On Sunday, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for his ex-wife. Calling Sussane his 'closest friend,' he posted a series of pictures. In one of the photos, Sussane can be seen capturing a moment of Hrithik and their kids together.
“Here is Sussanne, my closest friend ( also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home,” he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, speculations were rife that the two may reunite, but putting an end to the rumours, Sussane made it clear that "there will never be a reconciliation with Hrithik, but we will always be good parents."
Roshan and Khan, who were childhood sweethearts, had tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year-long relationship. After 13 years of marriage, the couple was granted divorce in 2014.
Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. . A moment in itself. . It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided. . Here's to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home.
Roshan and Khan, who were childhood sweethearts, had tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year-long relationship. After 13 years of marriage, the couple was granted divorce in 2014.
