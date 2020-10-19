Hrithik Roshan Posts Epic Throwback Pic on Kunal Kapoor's Birthday, Says 'Glad We Don't Look Like Them'

Actor Kunal Kapoor turned 43 on October 18, Sunday. Several fans and friends sent him greetings on the occasion via social media. However, none compared to the epic wish he received from his long-time buddy Hrithik Roshan.

To wish his good friend, Hrithik picked the rarest picture to share with fans. The actor dropped the nearly two decades old picture that features his friend and birthday boy Kunal. The handsome hunks in the unseen throwback look almost unrecognisable. In his funny caption along with the post, Hrithik seemed to be grateful that he and Kunal have turned out to be more handsome compared to their looks back in the day. Hrithik is wearing a blue shirt and jeans teamed with a grey jacket. Kunal, on the other hand, is seen in a grey T-Shirt and shorts. Both the actors look dazed as they are posing for a click.

Hrithik shared the picture on his Instagram story as well as his official Twitter handle. In the caption, he quipped, "Happy birthday, man. I am so glad we don't look like these two."

Abhishek Bachchan was quick to comment on the post, saying, “Hahaha, Love it.”

Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two ⁦@kapoorkkunal⁩ pic.twitter.com/1A5VQe0hco — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 18, 2020

Hahaha. Love it!!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 18, 2020

Kunal was last seen in the film Noblemen as Murali. The actor has been foraying into regional cinema. He won a Special jury award in Toronto international South Asian film awards and Outstanding performance of the year Asiavision Awards for his performance in the 2017 Malayalam film Veeram.

He also got a South Indian International Movie Awards Best Actor in a Negative Role – Telugu nomination for the 2019 Telugu film Devadas.

Hrithik was last seen in Super 30 and War. Both the films were widely recognised and Hrithik’s performance was well received. The actor is prepping for the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise. The superhero film will be directed, produced, and written by his father Rakesh Roshan.