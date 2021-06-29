Hrithik Roshan Posts Jaw-dropping Shirtless Photo, Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Says 'You Look 21'

Hrithik Roshan’s fans were in for a sweet surprise on Monday as the actor dropped a breathtaking shirtless picture of him on his Instagram account. In the photo, Hrithik is flaunting his chiselled physique. The actor completed his look with a pair of stylish glasses and a cap. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped a cheesy comment on the picture. “You look 21," she wrote. In another post, the actor shared a promotional video of his apparel brand wherein he left fans drooling over his carved figure and perfect abs. Many fans and even members of the Bollywood fraternity were all praises for the actor. Actor R Madhavan took to his Instagram story and shared the video, writing, “This man… THIS MAN IS WHAT LEGENDS ARE MADE OF… I am so inspired… This brother of mine is MY MOTIVATION. @hrithikroshan."

Meanwhile, on the 15th anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film “Krrish", Hrithik Roshan promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series. The first film, “Koi… Mil Gaya", directed by the actor’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by “Krrish", which arrived in 2006, and “Krrish 3" in 2013.

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series “The Night Manager". He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. Hrithik Roshan, along with Deepika Padukone, is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s patriotic-action-drama Fighter. The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster War.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here