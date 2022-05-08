Hrithik Roshan Practices Yoga Moves With Mom Pinkie Roshan on Mother's Day, See Pics

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan is known for setting fitness goals even at the age of 68. The actor had also shared a video of her working tirelessly in an open gym and acing extensive workout regimes. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the superstar’s mom made her son practice some yoga moves. Hrithik shared a series of photos on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen exercising with Pinkie Roshan. They also posed for a couple of selfies.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :)I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone ❤️Love you mama @pinkieroshan."

Take a look at his post:

Hrithik’s fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section to praise the mother-son duo. His Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta dropped heart emojis on his post. One of his fans wrote, “Pinkie aunty rocks! 🙌🔥", while another added, “My favourite actor 💜💜."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from that, the actor also has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Hrithik Roshan is also in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. The duo have been spotted many times together. Recently, they were in Goa with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik Roshan also appreciates the actress for her films. She was recently seen in Rocket Boys.

