Hrithik Roshan Praises Mumbai Police Traffic System in Instagram Post
Hrithik Roshan clarified that he had no tie-up with the police for promoting it but that he was doing it as a concerned citizen.
Hrithik Roshan clarified that he had no tie-up with the police for promoting it but that he was doing it as a concerned citizen.
Issues related to traffic jams is something that celebrities in every city suffer from. Hrithik Roshan expressed his displeasure towards the issue on Instagram recently while applauding the Mumbai Police's efforts to solve it.
In a recent video, the Mumbai Police was seen controlling noise pollution during traffic jams in an unusual manner. In the video, the police had attached a device to the traffic lights that reset the red light timer if the decibels emitted from car horns crossed 90. This, in turn, encouraged the public to avoid blowing horns.
Hrithik Roshan impressed by the move took to Instagram to express his appreciation. In a lengthy Instagram post, he talked about how such noise pollution increases aggression in a person's mind. He also talked about making Mumbai a more peaceful and serene place. The actor concluded his post saying that he was not promoting or endorsing the campaign but was just trying to be a responsible citizen.
View this post on Instagram
There is a cultural deficit in our programming when it comes to mindless honking. It probably is caused by a combination of certain wrong beliefs . We assume that the other people in traffic are not as much in a hurry as us. Which is certainly incorrect . We all want to get to where we are going sooner rather than later . So why do we we honk? Not needed. . We believe that honking will magically make the traffic move faster or turn the red light green sooner somehow . It will not . . We also honk because we can see that the pedestrians never follow the rules and that becomes the general belief system - because we secretly know that we ourselves don’t follow the rules while crossing the streets and cross sections. . And we are so comfortable with the noise pollution because we are accustomed to it. Which is really sad. But easily reversible . Plus blowing that horn has become a kind of mindless venting of all our daily irritations and frustrations , it gives us some kind of satisfaction that we are letting off some steam . It actually does the opposite. The noise only aggravates all that pent up irritation inside . It does not HELP it. . I am dreaming of a mumbai that is more patient , more trusting , more aware , more giving , more disciplined , more responsible , more present and all that will only come from wanting to be better as individual citizens for the sake of our city . Let’s do things together which will make us even more proud of this magnificent city. My secret suspicion is that just the act of being aware of NOT to blow that horn will make us more present and add peace and serenity to our days wether inside or outside the car. . You cannot dream of peace with decibels at its peak. Patience is the solution to our chaos . As a proud Mumbaikar, I volunteer to minimize noise pollution. This movement by the mumbai police is just such a brilliant initiative. And #HonkMoreWaitMore is a creative hack by our Traffic Controllers. 💪🏻 . P.S : I am posting this as a citizen who was impacted by this video I saw yesterday and this post is not a tie up or endorsement... but my own personal thoughts and emotions . #HonkResponsibly #mumbaipolice @mumbai.police_
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has not announced any upcoming films yet. Nevertheless, the actor has talked about development for his next Krrish film which will be the fourth in the franchise. Earlier in 2019, he had stated that his father Rakesh Roshan would be starting work on the script for the fourth Krrish film very soon. Recently word had also gotten around that Hrithik could be playing a double role in the film as both the protagonist and antagonist as well.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
- Watch: Rakhi Sawant Travels to China to 'Kill Coronavirus', Asks PM Modi to 'Pray' for Her
- 'Mere Dilli Mein': AAP Has Combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Elections in New Video
- Mahim Dargah Becomes 'First' Indian Place of Worship to Install Preamble Inside Premises
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals