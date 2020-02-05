Hrithik Roshan Praises Mumbai Police Traffic System in Instagram Post

Issues related to traffic jams is something that celebrities in every city suffer from. Hrithik Roshan expressed his displeasure towards the issue on Instagram recently while applauding the Mumbai Police's efforts to solve it.

In a recent video, the Mumbai Police was seen controlling noise pollution during traffic jams in an unusual manner. In the video, the police had attached a device to the traffic lights that reset the red light timer if the decibels emitted from car horns crossed 90. This, in turn, encouraged the public to avoid blowing horns.

Hrithik Roshan impressed by the move took to Instagram to express his appreciation. In a lengthy Instagram post, he talked about how such noise pollution increases aggression in a person's mind. He also talked about making Mumbai a more peaceful and serene place. The actor concluded his post saying that he was not promoting or endorsing the campaign but was just trying to be a responsible citizen.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has not announced any upcoming films yet. Nevertheless, the actor has talked about development for his next Krrish film which will be the fourth in the franchise. Earlier in 2019, he had stated that his father Rakesh Roshan would be starting work on the script for the fourth Krrish film very soon. Recently word had also gotten around that Hrithik could be playing a double role in the film as both the protagonist and antagonist as well.

