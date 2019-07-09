Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan Wish Virat Kohli and Team for India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi Final

Bollywood film personalities like Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan and Kirron Kher among others took to Twitter to extend their support for the Men in Blue and extend hearty wishes to the team.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan Wish Virat Kohli and Team for India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi Final
Bollywood film personalities like Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan and Kirron Kher among others took to Twitter to extend their support for the Men in Blue and extend hearty wishes to the team.
Virat Kohli led team India is all set to face Kane Williamson's New Zealand cricket team in the first semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2019 today (July 9). On the big day, Bollywood film personalities like Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan and Kirron Kher among others took to Twitter to extend their support for the Men in Blue and extend hearty wishes to the team.

Hrithik Roshan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Super 30, will be present in the commentary box from the broadcast studio. Announcing the same, he tweeted, "It's a big day for #TeamIndia, and I can't wait for the action. That's why I've decided to go straight to the Star Sports studio! 😁 Watch me cheer on the #MenInBlue on #PhilipsHue #CricketLIVE today, only on Star Sports. #Super30." (sic)

Preity Zinta, who is a cricket buff and co-owner of IPL's Kings XI Punjab also took to social media to lend out her support for the team. She wteeted, "All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA. #INDvNz #SemiFinal1 #Ting" (sic)

Actress- politician Kirron Kher too sent out her warm wishes for the team and had a special mention for team India captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. She wrote, "2 more games to go, which means 2 more Tons from Sharma Ji ka honhaar beta @ImRo45 🏏 Put your best foot forward boys. Here's wishing @imVkohli and his boys all the best for the big semi final today. The whole country stands beside you. Chak De #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ." (sic)

Here's what other stars tweeted about Ind Vs NZ world cup semi-final:

View this post on Instagram

Let’s go team 🇮🇳 #SD3

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

The World Cup semi-final is being played at Manchester.

