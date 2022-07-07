Hrithik Roshan Proudly Shares Video of Dad Rakesh Roshan Working Out, Ex Wife Sussanne Khan Reacts

We all know Hrithik Roshan’s love for fitness. But do you know Bollywood actor’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is also an avid fitness enthusiast? The Krrish fame recently surprised his followers by sharing a workout video of his dad, thereby urging them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

In the clip shared by Hrithik, his dad can be seen dressed in full-workout gear as he performs a weightlifting exercise at the gym. At one point in the video, mid-way through the reps, it becomes a tad bit difficult for Rakesh Roshan to continue his sets. However, without giving up, the filmmaker successfully completes the exercise by the end of the video.

While sharing the fitness post, Hrithik Roshan stated that his father is much cooler and fitter than him. He wrote, “Goals!” along with the hashtags my dad is cooler than me, my dad is fitter than me too, what to do.

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it went viral in no time. It amassed tremendous likes and praises not only from fans but from prominent celebs as well. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was left amazed after watching the clip. She quickly took to the comment section of the post to drop a massive “wow”.

In addition to this, when the clip caught the attention of actor and director Farhan Akhtar, he was left awestruck. The star responded “awesome” before adding a fire emoticon to complete his reaction.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He will next feature alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the upcoming actioner Vikram Vedha. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on September 30, 202. In addition to this, he also has the highly anticipated Krrish 4 in his kitty..

