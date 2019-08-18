Hrithik Roshan Reacts to His Most Handsome Men Title, Says the Secret is Broccoli
Hrithik Roshan was named among the most handsome men in the world. Reacting to the same, the actor says that he is thankful for the title, however, he doesn't take it as an achievement.
Actor Hrithik Roshan probably scores 10 on 10 in the looks department, and it seems like a US-based agency has also noticed it. The Kaabil actor, popular as 'Greek God' among his admirers, has been reportedly named the 'Most Handsome Man in the World' by the agency. He is thankful for the title, though it's not really an achievement for him.
The secret behind his good looks? "Well, it's broccoli. Just kidding," Hrithik said in an interview.
"I'm thankful for this title although on the face of it, it's not really an achievement. According to me, if there's anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it's their character.
"A good character will always make you look more attractive," he said in an interview with hindustantimes.com.
On the work front, his latest release "Super 30" has been praised by many. The film, which takes inspiration from the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, has Hrithik playing the famed teacher who is credited with sending his pupils to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
He is also looking forward to the release of "War", which will bring him and his fan and actor Tiger Shroff on the big screen together. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on October 2 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Sharing his excitement, Hrithik had tweeted : "It's a #WAR. I'll let my actions speak louder than words @iTIGERSHROFF ;) See you on 2nd October #HrithikvsTiger #TeamHrithik
@vaaniofficial #SiddharthAnand @yrf."
