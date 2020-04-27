Hrithik Roshan Responds To Fan Asking If He Was Smoking Near His Sons, BTS Member Suga Collaborates With IU

After Sussane Khan shared a candid picture of sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with Hrithik Roshan, a user tweeted the picture asking if the actor is smoking a cigarette with his sons. "Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am I seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry,” she wrote.

Responding to the same, the actor tweeted, “I am a non smoker.:) and if I was Krrish, first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.”

South Korean rapper Min Yoon-gi aka Suga, who is also a part of K-Pop boyband BTS. has given fans an exciting update on the group's new album. Even during the ongoing pandemic, the K-pop group is hard at work on the follow up to Map Of The Soul: 7, which was released in February.

Suga appeared in a livestream where he spoke to the Army, Suga said of the comeback, "We're already working on a new album again. Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music—we split that up. We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision. ‘A video about that will be released soon, so please watch it."

Actor Firoz Khan, who's known by the moniker Arjun, is happy to see the present generation watching Mahabharat again. He says even his grandchildren are watching the show and are amused to see him shoot arrows.

He also explained why he changed his name to Arjun professionally. "Whenever I used to call up a producer, they would think that I'm Feroz Khan. When I would explain to them who I was, they would ask me to call back later and I felt insulted. Chopra saab and Dr Raza recommended that Arjun should be my new name. It went on to give me everything that I dreamed of. And even my mother began to address me as Arjun eventually," he says.

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has raised over Rs 40 lakh through his Middle Class Fund and says he has "reset" the goal of his charity, what with such generous donation coming in from fans. While he had earlier planned to help 2000 families, Vijay now hopes to help over 4000 families.

The Arjun Reddy star took to Twitter, where he shared a spreadsheet showing the amount of donation that has come in, and how many households have so far been helped.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun's recent endearing bonding session with daughter Arha won hearts online. His wife, entrepreneur Sneha Reddy uploaded an image featuring her better-half along with their daughter. The candid click shows the father-daughter duo in workout mode together.

Sharing the photo with her online family, she wrote, “#MorningStretches (sic).”

