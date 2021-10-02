Hrithik Roshan Reveals His First Reaction to the Script of War: Had Found Nothing Exciting

Hrithik Roshan had mesmerized the audience with his expertise on breathtaking action sequences in the film War, which clocked 2 years today. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film co-starred Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. This visual spectacle was proved an all-time blockbuster and on the second anniversary of the film, the actor revealed that when he went through the script initially, he had found nothing exciting in it.

Hrithik said, “When I went through the script, I had found nothing exciting in it. It was a lighter kind of substance and superficial too and at that time I was absorbed into the world of real cinema, like Super 30. Listening my reaction, Sid and Aadi (Aditya Chopra) both came running to me and I took only 5 minutes to understand it properly. Aadi said that I should look at it Dhoom 2, like an entertainer."

The actor continued, “After that, we sat peacefully and reviewed the movie script all new. I enjoyed it thoroughly this time and realized my immaturity too. Sometimes it is essential to understand how a director wants to describe his script. I had developed faith in Sid while working in Bang Bang. I had looked upon it as an opportunity to develop potential and depth into the movie on the basis of Kabir’s Character portrayal which is rarely seen in the action movies. This aspect has fulfilled me with all the enthusiasm."

The superstar gives credit for making the biggest action entertainer movie to the vision of Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand. In his opinion, “I can say it with full confidence that it was the only magnificent vision of Sid Anand and Aadi Chopra which has shaped the movie. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of War as a contributor and the response of movie encouraged me to listen my heartfelt and work accordingly with all conviction."

Hrithik further stated, “I am an adventure-loving person and this passion gets overbrimmed in work and with people associated with me. Professionally, I have seen acting living different onscreen characters in different stories which I have received, fortunately. I always selected movies with ease and I found joy searching and absorbing myself in the roles with the help of different psychology, personality and experiences."

He also said that this exercise gives him expansion as a human being and makes him more sensitive towards his surroundings. “Every movie of mine has shaped me as a human. This has been proved a journey in which I always have been learning something new forgetting the things learned in the past. I truly love this process of learning and unlearning. Yes! Risks were there and trailing unknown paths are always challenging but it is thrilling too. Trying new things, I am always excited. I work not to illustrate myself as a role model but to satisfy myself. This keeps me motivated," Hrithik concluded.​

