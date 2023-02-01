Mumbai is hosting several international artists as part of the Lollapalooza music festival. On the list of performers who entertained fans at the event is Jackson Wang, the famous K-Pop star. Wang’s association with Mumbai did not end with just his performance. The rapper met the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and his family at the actor’s home. Hrithik Roshan termed meeting Wang a ‘delightful experience’,and rooted for the K Pop star to return to India soon.

The War actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and put out a couple of pictures with the K Pop star as he posed with Hrithik and his dad Rakhesh Roshan and his mom Pinky Roshan. While Hrithik looked dapper in black, Jackson looked uber cool in a tie-and-dye outfit. Not only did he posed with Hrithik and fam, but with the house helps as well.

Take a look at the pics here:

What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. pic.twitter.com/v4D9zFR2us— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 1, 2023

Jacksobn’s pics from his meet with Hrithik has gone viral on social media and he has also won GOT7 fans’ hearts with the pics.

While in Mumbai, Jackson Wang was also hosted by Bollywood actress Disha Patani as she took him on a tour of the city.In a post shared by Disha, we can see clips of Jackson Wang performing on stage at Lollapalooza. This is followed by videos of Disha Patani and Jackson Wang in a cycle rickshaw. Disha also shared a video of them interacting with a young girl in the same post. In the caption, Disha Patani wrote, “A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman.”

Meanwhile, speaking of Hrithik Roshan, he is busy shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. For the first time, he has been paired with Deepika Padukone on the silver screen and fans are ecstatic. The movie is India’s first aerial action film. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles. The movie is slated to release in January 2024. He also has War 2 and Krrish 4 in his kitty.

