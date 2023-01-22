Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Join Family to Celebrate Sister Sunaina Roshan's Birthday, See Photo

The entire Roshan clan came together to celebrate Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan’s birthday. In a photo shared by mother Pinkie Roshan, the whole family was seen posing with Sunaina. Hrithik’s girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, was also seen posing alongside the Bollywood star and his family.

Also present at the birthday party were Hrithik’s sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Pashmina Roshan, uncle-music composer Rajesh Roshan, as well as the actor’s father, flmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to wish her daughter and share a glimpse of the birthday celebrations.

Pinkie wrote in her Instagram caption: “Happy birthday to my darling daughter Sunainaa my sunshine, my life, my heartbeat. Your happiness means the world to all of your family, we love you. The orange candles, the flowers in yellow, the colours of the cake say it all we want your life filled with colours."

Hrithik and Saba were first seen together on a date in Mumbai in early 2022. Since then, Saba has joined Hrithik at various events and family get-togethers. They also celebrated Diwali and Christmas together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone.

