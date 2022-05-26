Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Make Red Carpet Debut As Couple at Karan Johar's Birthday Bash; Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked the red carpet together for the first time since their romance rumours surfaced online, marking their first official appearance as a couple. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for Karan Johar’s birthday bash that took place at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Hrithik and Saba, who have been painting the town red with their social media PDA, didn’t shy away from posing together for the paparazzi at the event and making their romance official in a way. Saba dazzled in a black cut-out dress, while Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit. The couple sent netizens into a tizzy with their first red carpet appearance. One user wrote, “I love them.” Another one commented, “They’re so happy together, that’s what a relationship entails, love and companionship.”

The reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date earlier last month. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.

Amid all this, a report in BollywoodLife.com recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cited a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Saba recently called Hrithik “my love” on Instagram. She had announced her upcoming project ‘Minimum,’ an immigrant Indian drama, and Hrithik was among the first ones to send wishes to the actress.

Minimum, to be directed by Rumana Molla, will have Saba co-starring with Geetanjali Kulkarni and Namit Das. Saba wrote in her post, “My next with these gems – in @variety today!! ‘Saba Azad, Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana Molla to Star in ‘MINIMUM’, Immigrant Indian Drama Feature Set In Belgium, jointly produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films. Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film is slated to go on floors in June 2022. The international drama will be helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut.’”

Reacting to the news, Hrithik commented, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!” Replying to the actor, Saba wrote back, “hehe fingers crossed mon amour (My love).” Hrithik’s aunt, Kanchan Roshn also sent her best wishes and congratulated her. “Congratulations Saba. Lovely!” she wrote with a heart emoticon.

