Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Twin in White as They Celebrate Their First Diwali Together, See Pic

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan celebrated his first Diwali with his lady love, Saba Azad and the adorable selfie is winning hearts. The actress-singer took to her official Instagram handle to share a selfie with the Vikram Vedha actor where they can be seen flaunting their smiles. The couple looks gorgeous as they twin in white ethnic wear. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “Happy Diwali”

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never shy away from social media PDA and making public appearances. A couple of days back, Hrithik once again made a lovey-dovey public appearance with Saba as the actor attended his makeup artist, Vijay Palande’s engagement in Mumbai. He also took to social media to share a throwback photo from their London trip in the Summer this year. He wrote, “. Girl on a bench ❤️Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier this month, the couple were clicked arriving at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Hrithik wore a black suit which he paired with a white shirt. Needless to say, he looked charming as always. On the other hand, his lady love sported a green sharara which was heavily embroidered. She opted for glam make-up and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan with whom he shares two sons. The pair separated in 2013 after 13 years of their marriage. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik also recently made his relationship with Saba Azad official.

Read all the Latest Movies News here