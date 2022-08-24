Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha Teaser Gets Shoutout From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Azad

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is finally here! On Wednesday, the makers of the film dropped the teaser, raising excitement among all. The short clip reveals that Hrithik and Saif play the role of a baddie and a cop, respectively. From gunshots to chasing villains; the teaser is a treat for action lovers. While it has left everyone completely impressed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Azad are no different.

Soon after the Vikram Vedha teaser was released, Saif Ali Khan’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of the movie featuring her husband. She also dropped the teaser link along with several red-heart emojis. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad also gave a shoutout to the movie. “Ready???? Lets go!!” she wrote as she also dropped the teaser link to Instagram stories.

Saif and Kareena are one of B-town’s much-loved couples. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony. They are also blessed with two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. On the other hand, it was only recently that Hrithik Roshan confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad after the two were snapped together, walking hand in hand at the Mumbai airport. Just a couple of days back, it was also reported that Hrithik took Saba for a special screening of the Vikram Vedha trailer.

Talking about Vikram Vedha, the film will bring Hrithik and Saif together on-screen after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Written and directed by duo Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around the story of a police officer and a gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will hit theatres on September 30, 2022.

