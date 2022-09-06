Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Trailer to Be Shown Before Brahmastra in Cinemas: Report

The month of September will see the release of the magnum opus Brahmastra and along with that, the release of the Vikram Vedha trailer. Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9, while the trailer of Vikram Vedha will be released on September 8. As per sources, the trailer of Vikram Vedha will be played before Brahmastra in the cinemas and the trailer will not be attached to the print of Ayan Mukerji’s film- Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Brahmastra will have a wide release and has already created hype. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Vikram Vedha will be shown before Brahmastra in cinemas. The trailer will not be attached to the prints of the film and the theatres have agreed to this request knowing that Vikram Vedha looks like a potential hit.

Sources revealed to the media channel that the Vikram Vedha makers felt that the trailer would get more viewership and cinema buffs will get a chance to experience the trailer on a big screen.

The Vikram Vedha teaser was supposed to be released on 11th August, however, it was postponed as it was clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The makers postponed the release and this time the trailer will be released online on September 8.

Meanwhile, the trailers of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar 2: The Way of Water are attached to Brahmastra prints. This will give the audience a chance to catch the trailers of these much-awaited movies of 2022 as well.

Vikram Vedha is an official Tamil remake of the same name. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. Vikram Vedha is helmed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens on September 30, this year.

