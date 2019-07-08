Hrithik Roshan Says 'Apparently a Guy Cannot be Stalked in India' About Kangana Ranaut's Allegations

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is releasing on July 12 and the film has been embroiled in its fair share of controversy. First there were two legal cases that mired the film's progress-- a #MeToo allegation against director Vikal Bahl and another one was a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Anand Kumar, the man whose life the film takes inspiration from. Kumar was labelled a "fraud" by students of IIT Guwahati, in a case that is still ongoing.

However, the real test came for Roshan in the form of Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya, because of which Super 30 had to change its release date. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Roshan opened up about his equation with Ranaut and the controversies surrounding Super 30.

Roshan revealed that the journey of Super 30 has been "tough" and that when Bahl's name cropped up, he was was "perhaps the first one to take a rather tough stand" (in the matter).

About Ranaut, Roshan said, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either. "

He added, "They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

