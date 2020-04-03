MOVIES

Hrithik Roshan Says Coronavirus Should be Afraid of His Dad Rakesh Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his father, veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan working out and said that Coronavirus should be afraid of him because of his determination.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan is all pumped up, and the reason is his father Rakesh Roshan.

On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video of his father doing intense workout at the age of 71.

"Damn ! That's My Dad...N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these," he captioned the video.

He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year.

"Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ," Hrithik added.

Amidst the ongoing serious health crisis, the "Super 30" actor has been seen spreading awareness among people about COVID-19. Recently, he even shared a 1 minute, 42 second video message on Instagram, appealing his fans to stop the spread.

