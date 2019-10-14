Hrithik Says Father Rakesh Roshan Has Recovered And is Raring to Go at Krrish 4

While Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his recent film War, his superhero franchise is going to kick in with the fourth part with Krrish 4 very soon, the actor has hinted. The movie will be helmed by dad Rakesh Roshan once again.

Giving a heads up to the fourth part, Hrithik said in an interview with Times Now, "This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

The project had taken a setback earlier due to Rakesh's ill health. The director had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the throat, which was at an early stage. Hrithik had even shared a post of the duo in the gym on his father's surgery day, appreciating his mental strength.

However, no dates have been announced yet as the project is in it's initial stages. "I can’t put a timeline to when we may roll as it’s a mammoth project. We will go on floors only when we have everything in place,” Hrithik added.

The franchise had started with Koi...Mil Gaya (2003), which ended on a note where Hrithik possesses super powers. The franchise was carried on with Krrish which was it's part 2 and Krrish 3.

For now, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff starrer War crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office and pacing towards being the highest grosser of 2019, surpassing Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

