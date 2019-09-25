Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Greek God looks, chiselled physique and boy-next-door persona, Hrithik Roshan became a heartthrob with his Bollywood debut, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor was much appreciated for the film and earned him a huge female fan following. In a recent interaction with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on his celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor sais that post his first film, he received over 30,000 marriage proposals from his fans, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Recently he was also named as the 'Most Handsome Man in the World' by a US-based agency. While he was thankful for the title, he did not really consider it as an achievement for him.

"I'm thankful for this title although on the face of it, it's not really an achievement. According to me, if there's anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it's their character," said Hrithik in an interview with hindustantimes.com adding, "A good character will always make you look more attractive."

On the work front, he is also looking forward to the release of "War", which will bring him and his fan and actor Tiger Shroff on the big screen together. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on October 2 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

