Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
In a recent interaction, Hrithik Roshan said that post his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai he received over 30,000 marriage proposals.
In a recent interaction, Hrithik Roshan said that post his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai he received over 30,000 marriage proposals.
Greek God looks, chiselled physique and boy-next-door persona, Hrithik Roshan became a heartthrob with his Bollywood debut, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor was much appreciated for the film and earned him a huge female fan following. In a recent interaction with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on his celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor sais that post his first film, he received over 30,000 marriage proposals from his fans, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Recently he was also named as the 'Most Handsome Man in the World' by a US-based agency. While he was thankful for the title, he did not really consider it as an achievement for him.
"I'm thankful for this title although on the face of it, it's not really an achievement. According to me, if there's anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it's their character," said Hrithik in an interview with hindustantimes.com adding, "A good character will always make you look more attractive."
On the work front, he is also looking forward to the release of "War", which will bring him and his fan and actor Tiger Shroff on the big screen together. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on October 2 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kick-starts The Sky Is Pink Promotions in Mumbai with 'Thumkas' and Glitter
- Samsung 43.7MP ISOCELL Slim GH Image Sensor For Phones Has Really Small Pixels
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- UK Couple Trains Trees to Grow into Furniture, Might Just Have an Answer to Deforestation
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More