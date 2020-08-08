Hrithik Roshan Says Helplessness Engulfs Him as He Witness a Series of Tragic Events

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan feels helpless witnessing the series of tragic incidents that have plagued us over the past months.

"It is difficult, yet important to latch onto every Ray of hope...A feeling of helplessness engulfs me as I witness a series of tragic events in our world. Beirut explosion. Air India crash. Mauritius environment emergency. Floods and distress. Earthquake. The collapse of the last Arctic ice shelf. All this while we battle a pandemic. My prayers for the peace of the departed souls. Condolences for the grieving families. May we uplift each other in these unfortunate times and stand strong. This too shall pass.. We will find light," the actor wrote on his verified Instagram Story on Saturday.

Hrithik's post comes in the wake of Friday night's plane crash at Kozhikode, in a year when people are already battling the COVID pandemic, have fended against floods, cyclones, and earthquakes, and are dealing with severe economic crisis owing to the lockdown, besides international tragic incidents as the recent Beirut explosion.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been isolating at his Mumbai home with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and two kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was last seen in War, which emerged as the biggest box office collector of 2019. Before War, Hrithik earned immense praise for Super 30, based on teacher Anand Kumar's life. The film completed one year since release on July 12.