Hrithik Roshan Says His Benchmark is Higher After Success of War, Super 30

Hrithik Roshan stated that the success of his previous two films gave him more confidence regarding his instincts.

News18.com

Updated:October 5, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Being an actor is not an easy job even if it seems so. An actor or actress not only have to polish their acting skills but also have to struggle to find roles which give them a chance to act in diverse roles. On top of all that, their biggest test is to accept the right roles without truly knowing how it will roll out on the big screen and whether audiences will appreciate it or not. All this depends on their instincts.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan has begun to trust his instinct more after delivering two back-to-back hits on the big screen. Speaking at a press conference after the success of War, he said, "My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts get reaffirmed and get strengthened, it empowers you a lot. I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me."

With War, Hrithik Roshan worked with Tiger Shroff for the first time. Over the past few weeks, the two have expressed admiration for each other and their work. Talking about Tiger, Hrithik said, "I was learning. I was constantly watching his honesty, integrity, the process that he applies. To pull off a two-hero film, you need two people, who are honest and have love and admiration for each other. With Tiger, I feel so much love and admiration for the person he is and the actor that he is."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor. The film was released on October 2.

