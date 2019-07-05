Hrithik Roshan Says No One Would've Ignited Him the Way Tiger Shroff Has

Hrithik Roshan has been the epitome of fitness and all-things action in Bollywood. However, the 45-year-old actor will be seen in a completely different avatar in his upcoming film Super 30--that of a teacher and mentor. Hrithik shed his superhero image for his role as Anand Kumar in Super 30 and has been grabbing eyeballs for his portrayal of a Bihari local. Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and releases on July 12.

Hrithik, in a recent interview with GQ magazine, opened up about how it was like preparing for Super 30. He also revealed that after filming for Super 30, he wanted to do more films that were physically less challenging. During the interaction he also shed light on how it is like working with Tiger Shroff, another action star in the making.

Hrithik and Tiger will be coming together for an action film under the Yash Raj banner, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. The title of the film has not been revealed, however, Fighters is what it has been speculated to be. About working with Tiger in the film, Hrithik told GQ, "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me, and make me look like a piece of shit. I don’t think anyone else would’ve ignited me the way he has."

The details of the upcoming film, starring Tiger and Hrithik, has been kept under the wraps. Reports suggest that in the yet untitled film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.

Read: I Call Myself 'Gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' Says Tiger Shroff Ahead of Dance Film with His Idol

Follow @News18Movies for more