Hrithik Roshan Sends Birthday Wishes To Big B With a Throwback Pic From Sets of Mr Natwarlal

As Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday on October 11, social media is flooded with fans, friends and industry colleagues sending wishes to the veteran actor. Among others, Hrithik Roshan also took to his social media handle and dropped a throwback picture from his childhood to send birthday greetings to Big B. He shared a picture that was clicked in 1979 in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio while the megastar was working on his movie Mr Natwarlal. In the click, a young Hrithik can be seen looking adorably at Se Bachchan.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “There is a little bit of Amitabh Bachchan in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That’s how I still am when I see the man. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan.”

“Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My Chacha Mr Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song. I backed out last minute, for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above,” he added.

Soon after the picture was shared, Farhan Akhtar took to the comments section and wrote, “What a lovely image & moment” with a red heart emoji. Zoya Akhtar also commented, “How cute!!!!!”

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Rajinikanth, Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn also sent wishes to Big B.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Amitabh Bachchan also stepped out of his home and met a sea of fans outside Jalsa. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Big B was seen waving at fans and thanking them with folded hands. In the same clip, fans were also be seen cheering for their favourite actor as they also screamed ‘Happy Birthday’.

