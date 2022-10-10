Hrithik Roshan Set To Kick Off Fighter Shoot On Nov 15, To Spend Time With Air Base Officers For Prep

Handsome Hunk of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to prep for his films. After Vikram Vedha, the War actor is set to attain a lean body for his next aerial-based action thriller, Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik, along with his trainer, Kris Gethin, had started a 12-week transformation program that began on August 17. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actor’s physical transformation period ends on November 9, following which he will straight away dive into the world of Fighter, which is India’s first Aerial-based Action Franchise.

A source close to the development revealed, “Hrithik plays the role of an Indian Airforce Pilot and to get into the skin of his character, he will be spending some time with the Air Base Officers to observe them closely. The workshops will be followed by a month-long shoot schedule for Hrithik.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pZ9er0PIpj0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The report further quoted the source saying that the principal shoot of Fighter begins on November 15. “The first schedule takes place outside Mumbai from November 15. It’s a 10-day shoot, and Hrithik returns to Mumbai on November 26,” the source shared.

Fighter is special as it marks the first time collaboration of Hrithik Roshan with Deepika Padukone and this is a combo that has got everyone excited. Fighter features Anil Kapoor as the mentor.

A schedule outside the maximum city will be followed by a 20-day shoot at a studio in Mumbai. “The Mumbai schedule will go on till Mid-December, following which Siddharth Anand will straight away dive into the Pathaan promotions from December. The team reunites once Sid wraps all his commitments on Pathaan,” the source added.

Speaking about Hrithik, Fighter would mark his third collaboration with Sid after Bang Bang and War. As fans would know the Krrish actor has played the role of an Army Officer in Lakshya and this would be his first attempt at playing the role of an Air Force Officer. Talking of his projects, Hrithik Roshan also has Ramayana and Krrish 4 under his kitty, however, the timelines are yet undecided.

