Hrithik Roshan Shares Adorable Pic From 'Date' With Mom Pinkie Roshan

Hrithik Roshan spent some quality time with his mother Pinkie Roshan on Wednesday morning over breakfast. The actor took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie in which his mother can be seen enjoying the weather from her balcony. The mother and son duo are twinning in black round neck t-shirts. In the caption of his post, Hrithik has mentioned how his midweek blues have been washed off as ‘a Wednesday feels like a Sunday’. More importantly, he has also urged his fans to express their love for their mothers by giving them a hug.

Captioning the now-viral photo, he wrote, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now, go give your mom a hug.” His close friend and actor Kunal Kapoor, chef Vicky Ratnani and popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim have dropped their reactions in the comments section. Netizens too have showered their love on the post. Till now, the selfie has received over nine lakh likes and many comments on the post.

The fitness freak actor is very close to both his parents and shares pictures with them quite often. Recently, he had shared an adorable post on his father, director Rakesh Roshan’s 72nd birthday. In the picture, the father-son duo twinned in black outfits. Hrithik had worn a black t-shirt with a matching cap while the birthday boy had opted for a black t-shirt, a sporty jacket and a smartwatch. Expressing his love and admiration for his father, the actor said, “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa. Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you.”

His post has garnered over a million likes. Many celebs from the entertainment industry extended the greetings of the day. Netizens too flooded the post with wishes for the celebrated director. Rakesh reacted to the wishes in the comments by writing, “Thank you all.”

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here