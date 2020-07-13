Hrithik Roshan Shares Emotional Post to Celebrate One Year of Super 30

Superstar Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a video clip celebrating one year since the release of Super 30. The film, which is a biopic of math wizard Anand Kumar, garnered Hrithik appreciation for his performance.

The actor shared that the film had a very special place in his heart. He wrote, “To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. To put your passion to the test is to truly know courage. And to forgive and be compassionate unconditionally first to oneself and then to others is to truly know love. Playing Anand was a reminder of all the above . Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves . We went thru hell for a glimpse of heaven. I love you all !!”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 also starred Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ritwik Sahore and Aditya Srivastava in lead roles. The film performed very well in the box office.

Hrithik also appeared in War in 2019. The Sidharth Anand directorial also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The film became the highest grossing movie of 2019.