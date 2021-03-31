Hrithik Roshan Shares Glimpses of His Electrifying Performance at an Award Show, See Pics

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has reiterated his love for dance in his latest social media post. Hrithik shared a string of pictures of his performance at an award event. For the caption, the actor wrote: “I love dancing." Dressed in a red open shirt and denim, Hrithik can be seen setting the award function’s stage on fire in the photos. Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Hrithik Roshan danced to his popular songs ranging from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’s Ek Pal Ka Jeena to Jai Jai Shivshankar from War.

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series “The Night Manager". He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. The Indian adaptation will start shooting in Mumbai in April. Hrithik Roshan, along with Deepika Padukone, is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s patriotic-action-drama Fighter. The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster War.