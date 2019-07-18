Hrithik Roshan Shares Scene From Super 30 as Film Earns Rs 64.07 Crore in Five Days

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 maintained a steady grip over box office on Tuesday. The film, which takes inspiration from the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, has Hrithik playing the famed teacher who is credited with sending his pupils to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Sharing the box office report of Super 30 on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Titter, "#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]... Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz."

In another instance, Hrithik himself posted a scene from Super 30, which he said is being most appreciated in the film. Sharing the scene, Hrithik wrote on social media, "Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most ( not taken permission for this ;)) have u guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy."

Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most ( not taken permission for this ;)) have u guys watched the movie yet ?..Thank you for all the love guys. ..Enjoy pic.twitter.com/iXtHnMF8Os — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

Hrithik also thanked fans for their support in a series of tweets. See his comments here:

Super 30 will face some competition from The Lion King, which releases on July 19 in India and worldwide.

