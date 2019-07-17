Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Hrithik Roshan Shares Scene From Super 30 as Film Earns Rs 64.07 in Five Days

After Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' garnered acclaim from various quarters, the actor shared a scene from the film on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Shares Scene From Super 30 as Film Earns Rs 64.07 in Five Days
Image of Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 maintained a steady grip over box office on Tuesday. The film, which takes inspiration from the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, has Hrithik playing the famed teacher who is credited with sending his pupils to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Sharing the box office report of Super 30 on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Titter, "#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]... Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz."

In another instance, Hrithik himself posted a scene from Super 30, which he said is being most appreciated in the film. Sharing the scene, Hrithik wrote on social media, "Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most ( not taken permission for this ;)) have u guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy."

Hrithik also thanked fans for their support in a series of tweets. See his comments here:

Super 30 will face some competition from The Lion King, which releases on July 19 in India and worldwide.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram