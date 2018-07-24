Actor Hrithik Roshan may be back in Mumbai. But he continues to share videos from his recent adventurous vacation with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the recent videos which Roshan shared on social media, he can be seen motivating his son for the most thrilling and invigorating experiences in life - bungee jumping.“And then he came back and jumped again. Twice. #littleman#ittakescourage #funtakeswork#exploreeverything #bff #dontjustexist,” Hrithik had posted.The actor, who has been busy shooting Super 30, was in Switzerland with sons Hrihaan and Hridaan.He took to his Instagram to share videos and pictures of his trip. From pictures of the trio together to videos of the boys at the old library, Hrithik's Instagram had it all.In another post Roshan shared, Hridhaan could be seen creating a wave with his hands just like his father did in the song, Khwaabon Ki Parindey in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.The actor had earlier posted videos in which he was seen rock climbing with kids in Gstaad. He captioned the video as " Beautiful days #gstaad #glacier3000 #impossibleisnothing #nevergrowup #bff #fearless#adventurers #exploreeverything"On the work front Hrithik will soon be seen in Super 30, which is a movie based on the life a mathematician Anand Kumar.