Hrithik Roshan Shares Video of His 'No Rehearsal Performance Courtesy Virus Threat'

Hrithik Roshan, on Saturday, took to social media to share a video of his dance performance at a recent event. In the caption of the post, the actor mentioned that he performed without any rehearsal because of the virus threat.

"What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus. Airs tonite.. Feedback shall be highly appreciated . Love . #ZeeCineAwards2020, tonight at 7:30 pm on @ZeeTV & @zeecinema



#ZCA2020." (sic)

In the video, the actor can be seen dressed in white and performing with ease on the song Ghungroo from his recently released film War.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is doing his best to settle into a new "quarantine routine" amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The actor on Friday shared a picture via Instagram, showing him at his private gym. The image features Hrithik with his dog.

The actor, via his dog, once again requested to fans to stay home and abide by the rules in the wake of the crisis.

Also, he recently informed that his former wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hrithik penned a lengthy 'thank you' note for her on Instagram.

