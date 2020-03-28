Hrithik Roshan Shares Video of His 'No Rehearsal Performance Courtesy Virus Threat'

Hrithik Roshan, on Saturday, took to social media to share a video of his dance performance at a recent event. In the caption of the post, the actor mentioned that he performed without any rehearsal because of the virus threat.
"What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus. Airs tonite.. Feedback shall be highly appreciated . Love . #ZeeCineAwards2020, tonight at 7:30 pm on @ZeeTV & @zeecinema
#ZCA2020." (sic)
In the video, the actor can be seen dressed in white and performing with ease on the song Ghungroo from his recently released film War.
Meanwhile, Hrithik is doing his best to settle into a new "quarantine routine" amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The actor on Friday shared a picture via Instagram, showing him at his private gym. The image features Hrithik with his dog.
The actor, via his dog, once again requested to fans to stay home and abide by the rules in the wake of the crisis.
Also, he recently informed that his former wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hrithik penned a lengthy 'thank you' note for her on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Follow @News18Movies for more