Hrithik Roshan Shares Video of 'Smoothest Airwalker' He Has Ever Seen

Hrithik Roshan, who is drooled over by his fans for his amazing dance moves, recently took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a video of a boy air walking to popular Bollywood songs.

In the video, which is shot through the video/dubbing app TikTok, a boy is airwalking on Bollywood songs like Muquabla, Kaanta Laga etc. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, “Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?”

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

The person, identified as Yuvraj Singh, owns a TikTok account by the name, “babajackson2020.” The original clip was shared by a Twitter user, who compiled the dancer’s video and asked others to make him famous. He also tagged Hrithik, after which the War actor shared the clip.

Hrithik’s post has been retweeted more than 7,000 times with over 49,000 likes on the video. Many users also commented on the video. “Thank you for the link. I can't take my eyes off. Brilliant moves”, a user tweeted.

Haling Yuvraj for his moves, another user wrote, “Happy to see the younger generation keeping Michael Jackson's legacy alive. Legends live on forever. The greatest entertainer & humanitarian that ever lived.”

On the film's front, Hrithik was last seen in 2019 mystery/thriller War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films.

