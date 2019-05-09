English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence' With Kangana Ranaut
Hrithik Roshan has finally broken his silence over the July 26 clash between 'Super 30' and 'Mental Hai Kya', saying he is shifting the release date of his film.
Hrithik Roshan has finally broken his silence over the July 26 clash between 'Super 30' and 'Mental Hai Kya', saying he is shifting the release date of his film.
Loading...
The epic box office clash between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, that had already taken an ugly turn, has been averted. The actor has issued a statement saying that he has decided to shift the release date of Super 30 to save himself from the "personal trauma" and "toxic mental violence". His statement comes after Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel addressed Hrithik in a number of tweets, issuing an upfront warning and asking him to look out for the forthcoming release.
Though the actor did not name Kangana in his statement, Hrithik hinted at their long-standing ugly public feud. In his statement, Hrithik said that even though the film is ready, he has asked the makers to shift its release to the next suitable date.
After it was announced that Kangana's Mental Hai Kya will release on July 26, alongwith Hrithik's Super 30, Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. While Hrithik denied his involvement with Kangana romantically, she attacked him in public intermittently.
Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor urged fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Rangoli came out with a set of tweet taking potshots at the actor, in response to Ekta's appeal.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Though the actor did not name Kangana in his statement, Hrithik hinted at their long-standing ugly public feud. In his statement, Hrithik said that even though the film is ready, he has asked the makers to shift its release to the next suitable date.
After it was announced that Kangana's Mental Hai Kya will release on July 26, alongwith Hrithik's Super 30, Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. While Hrithik denied his involvement with Kangana romantically, she attacked him in public intermittently.
Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor urged fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Rangoli came out with a set of tweet taking potshots at the actor, in response to Ekta's appeal.
What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo. https://t.co/D4GiBqWkbI— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 New Pics Reveal a Tense Battle in Sight
- MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh
- Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
- The Mountain Issues a Hilarious Apology to Missandei For Beheading Her on 'Game of Thrones'
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results