Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence' With Kangana Ranaut

What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo. https://t.co/D4GiBqWkbI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 8, 2019

The epic box office clash between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, that had already taken an ugly turn, has been averted. The actor has issued a statement saying that he has decided to shift the release date of Super 30 to save himself from the "personal trauma" and "toxic mental violence". His statement comes after Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel addressed Hrithik in a number of tweets, issuing an upfront warning and asking him to look out for the forthcoming release.Though the actor did not name Kangana in his statement, Hrithik hinted at their long-standing ugly public feud. In his statement, Hrithik said that even though the film is ready, he has asked the makers to shift its release to the next suitable date.After it was announced that Kangana's Mental Hai Kya will release on July 26, alongwith Hrithik's Super 30, Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. While Hrithik denied his involvement with Kangana romantically, she attacked him in public intermittently.Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor urged fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Rangoli came out with a set of tweet taking potshots at the actor, in response to Ekta's appeal.