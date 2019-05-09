Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence' With Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan has finally broken his silence over the July 26 clash between 'Super 30' and 'Mental Hai Kya', saying he is shifting the release date of his film.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Shifts Super 30 Release to Avoid 'Toxic Mental Violence' With Kangana Ranaut
Hrithik Roshan has finally broken his silence over the July 26 clash between 'Super 30' and 'Mental Hai Kya', saying he is shifting the release date of his film.
Loading...
The epic box office clash between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, that had already taken an ugly turn, has been averted. The actor has issued a statement saying that he has decided to shift the release date of Super 30 to save himself from the "personal trauma" and "toxic mental violence". His statement comes after Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel addressed Hrithik in a number of tweets, issuing an upfront warning and asking him to look out for the forthcoming release.

Though the actor did not name Kangana in his statement, Hrithik hinted at their long-standing ugly public feud. In his statement, Hrithik said that even though the film is ready, he has asked the makers to shift its release to the next suitable date.



After it was announced that Kangana's Mental Hai Kya will release on July 26, alongwith Hrithik's Super 30, Bollywood went into a tizzy over the clash of alleged ex-flames, who parted on unfriendly terms and took nasty digs at each other over the years. While Hrithik denied his involvement with Kangana romantically, she attacked him in public intermittently.

Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor urged fans to not resort to any ugliness in the box office clash of the two films. Rangoli came out with a set of tweet taking potshots at the actor, in response to Ekta's appeal.




Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram