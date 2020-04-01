MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan Shows Off His Amazing Piano Skills; Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Videobombs Him

When Sussanne video-bombed Hrithik (courtesy: Instagram/hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is getting creative when it comes to passing the time away from his typical busy schedules of back-to-back shooting.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
Just like us, celebrities are finding unique ways to keep themselves occupied and entertained during the coronavirus quarantine. They are taking advantage of this time to relax, learn new skills, catch up on their favourite films and shows, or simply enjoy the spaces they live in.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is also getting creative when it comes to passing the time away from his typical busy schedules of back-to-back shooting.

The actor instagrammed a video of him playing a piano, wherein he revealed that while he's just only learning to play the piano, his interior designer ex-wife is busy with something else.

"So, I'm on mission piano. PS - Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities," read Hrithik's caption.

In the video, Hrithik plays out a tune he just picked up on the piano while a visibly energised Sussanne can be seen walking around the house. Sussanne has temporarily shifted to Hrithik's house so that their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan can be with both parents during the lockdown.








Last week, in a moving Instagram post, he shared that his “supporting and understanding” ex-wife moved into his apartment during the lockdown so that they could co-parent their children together. On Sunday, Hrithik shared a video of his son Hrehaan’s birthday celebration at home, with the entire Roshan family joining in on a video call. “Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology,” he wrote.









