Hrithik Roshan Sings Ek Pal Ka Jeena as He Welcomes 2021

Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year in their own entertaining styles. While some chose to go for a wildlife safari like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh others chose to stay at home with their loved ones, as Kareena Kapoor Khan and family did. And then, there was Hrithik Roshan who chose to sing and dance as he welcomed the new year.

An Instagram post by singer Mika shows how the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor singing the hit song from his debut movie. Hrithik was partying with his family members including Zayed Khan, Rakesh Roshan and others, where singer Mika was also performing along with his band. In the two minutes 15 seconds video, Hrithik is seen singing Ek Pal Ka Jeena, the hit dance number from the 2000 movie.

Hrithik’s ex-brother-in-law and actor Zayed Khan can also be seen filming the whole singing session. The 46-year-old actor also performed the hook step of the song as Mika sang the rest of the song.

Fans of Hrithik and Mika also left their comments on the post. Commending Hrithik’s performance welcoming the new year, one user commented, “Hrithik Roshan the full of spirit man.”

The Punjabi singer also posted another picture with Hrithik on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Bringing in the New year with my bro @hrithikroshan.”

Hrithik was last seen in box office hit movie War in 2019. The movie was produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Sidharth Anand. With the power packed star cast of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik, the action-thriller went on to rule the box office collections.