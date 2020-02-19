Hrithik Roshan Sings 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' with Fan, Watch Video

Actor Hrithik Roshan has crafted a unique class for himself in Bollywood with his incredible acting performances across different genres. The star was recently spotted at an event in Udaipur, where he was seen interacting with his fans. The Super 30 actor was overwhelmed to find a huge crowd of admirers cheering for him.

Among his fans was a middle-aged woman, who couldn’t contain her excitement on meeting the handsome hunk. In a clip shared by a fan club on Twitter, she can be seen crooning the title song from Hrithik’s debut movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The actor joins her on stage and starts singing along with her.

Check out the adorable video here:

At the event, Hrithik thanked Rajasthan’s lake city and his fans for the love. Another fan from the audience joined the actor on stage to dance on the song Ghunghroo from his latest release War. Hrithik also performed the hook step of the song. At the end of the video, the Kaabil actor shared a warm hug with the fan.

Everyday he touches hearts. Knowingly unknowingly he has shaped so many hearts,coloured so many futures,established so many families. We feel honoured & grateful to be able call ourselves @iHrithik fans. Thank you for everything you do for us.#HrithikRoshan #Hrithik #bollywood pic.twitter.com/mndauYtdA0 — Hrithik Inspires (@HrithikInspires) February 18, 2020

Hrithik is one of the popular actors in Bollywood with fans across globe. He has had a very successful 2019; delivering two super hits back to back– Super 30 and War. The actor is yet to announce his next film project.

