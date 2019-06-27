Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina's Partner Ruhail Amin is Already Married With Children: Report
A source close to the Roshans has claimed that Ruhail Amin, the journalist, Sunaina claims she's dating, is reportedly already married with children.
Image courtesy: Instagram/ruhail.amin
Much has been said and written about Sunaina Roshan and her equation with her family, including her father and brother-- Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan, respectively. An intense love drama in India's premier Bollywood family recently caught the nation's attention when Sunaina claimed she was subjected to physical abuse by the Roshans for allegedly being in a relationship with a "Muslim guy".
Sunaina had earlier tweeted that she "was living in a hell" and that her family was making her life "unbearable". She also claimed that actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were trying to help her get justice.
Now, a source close to the Roshans has claimed to Bollywood Hungama that Ruhail Amin, the journalist, Sunaina claims she's dating, is reportedly already married with children. The source has alleged that Sunaina's parents simply want to protect their daughter.
“Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner," the source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.
In an interview to News 18, Ruhail earlier said, "This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of identity politics at play in today’s liberal times which are totally uncalled for."
Sunaina and Ruhail reportedly first met when he used to cover entertainment for Times Now. "We lost touch and reconnected through social media," he said.
Ruhail said that while he has spoken to Sunaina's parents once, they were not happy about it. "They did not approve of our friendship," he said. "I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh."
