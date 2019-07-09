Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture

Hrtihik Roshan, who was at an event to promote his upcoming film Super 30 on Tuesday, showed off his humble and down to earth side, quite literally. During the event, the actor chose to let go of the chair offered to him to sit on the floor to watch the performance of some kids on stage.

Super 30 is the story of maths genius Anand Kumar, the founder of the programme of the same name in Patna that trains underprivileged students for the JEE. While shooting for the film, the actor has been interacting with a lot of youngsters from various backgrounds who have come together to tell the humbling story of Kumar.

The role required Hrithik to completely let go of his glamorous star image to transform himself into this rare rustic avatar to realistically portray Anand Kumar's struggles on screen. It seems the role has had a humbling effect on the star as well. At the Super 30 promotional event on Tuesday, Hrithik decided that the floor was the best spot for him to enjoy the performance by the kids. Despite repeated requests by organisers, the actor refused to sit on a chair.

Earlier, the actor also performed the famous steps from his debut film's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena with the kids and the leading lady of Super 30, Mrunal Thakur. Hrithik is seen enthusiastically matching steps with the kids, who seem to remember the steps better than him.

Super 30 will show Hrithik in a never-seen-before avatar, and it seems the actor shed his starry demeanour to mingle with the young actors on stage. A few days back, the actor shared a video of him dancing on the sets to the hit Bhojpuri song Jab Lagavelu Tu Lipistic with other artistes.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, will release on July 12. The actor also revealed a behind-the-scenes video of the latest song from the film, called Question Mark.

