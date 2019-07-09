Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture

At an event to promote Super 30, despite repeated requests from organisers, Hrithik Roshan chose to sit on the floor to watch some kids perform on stage.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Sits on the Floor at Super 30 Event, Fans Hail His Down To Earth Gesture
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Hrtihik Roshan, who was at an event to promote his upcoming film Super 30 on Tuesday, showed off his humble and down to earth side, quite literally. During the event, the actor chose to let go of the chair offered to him to sit on the floor to watch the performance of some kids on stage.

Super 30 is the story of maths genius Anand Kumar, the founder of the programme of the same name in Patna that trains underprivileged students for the JEE. While shooting for the film, the actor has been interacting with a lot of youngsters from various backgrounds who have come together to tell the humbling story of Kumar.

The role required Hrithik to completely let go of his glamorous star image to transform himself into this rare rustic avatar to realistically portray Anand Kumar's struggles on screen. It seems the role has had a humbling effect on the star as well. At the Super 30 promotional event on Tuesday, Hrithik decided that the floor was the best spot for him to enjoy the performance by the kids. Despite repeated requests by organisers, the actor refused to sit on a chair.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, the actor also performed the famous steps from his debut film's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena with the kids and the leading lady of Super 30, Mrunal Thakur. Hrithik is seen enthusiastically matching steps with the kids, who seem to remember the steps better than him.

Super 30 will show Hrithik in a never-seen-before avatar, and it seems the actor shed his starry demeanour to mingle with the young actors on stage. A few days back, the actor shared a video of him dancing on the sets to the hit Bhojpuri song Jab Lagavelu Tu Lipistic with other artistes.

Read: Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, will release on July 12. The actor also revealed a behind-the-scenes video of the latest song from the film, called Question Mark.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram