English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hrithik Roshan Slams 'Trash' Report That Disha Patani Opted Out of a Film Because of His Behaviour
Taking to Twitter, the actor blasted the publication and dismissed the report as “trash”.
Taking to Twitter, the actor blasted the publication and dismissed the report as “trash”.
Loading...
Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday lashed out at a media report for claiming that Disha Patani walked out of a film because of him. The report claimed that Disha apparently opted out of a project, which has Hrithik and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
The report also stated that Disha was apparently not comfortable with Hrithik who tried flirting with her and even asked her out on a date.
Taking to Twitter, the actor blasted the publication and dismissed the report as “trash”.
“My dear friend ‘Patrika ji,’ Do you exercise? Go to gym. All trash will automatically flush out of the mind. Especially 20 donkey kicks, 20 monkey rolls and two dog jumps, will be good for you. Make sure you do it. Good Luck and Love you too,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, a source close to Disha told Pinkvilla that she was never actually offered a part in the said project in the first place.
"They were, in fact, laughing off such childish rumours surrounding the actress. Even working with a superstar like Hrithik Roshan is a chance that most newcomers don’t get and is too good to miss. Disha has high regards for Hrithik Roshan and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with," the source said.
On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in Baaghi 2, is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the film.
On the other hand, Hrithik is busy with Anand Kumar biopic Super 30.
Also Watch
The report also stated that Disha was apparently not comfortable with Hrithik who tried flirting with her and even asked her out on a date.
Taking to Twitter, the actor blasted the publication and dismissed the report as “trash”.
“My dear friend ‘Patrika ji,’ Do you exercise? Go to gym. All trash will automatically flush out of the mind. Especially 20 donkey kicks, 20 monkey rolls and two dog jumps, will be good for you. Make sure you do it. Good Luck and Love you too,” he wrote.
मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018
Meanwhile, a source close to Disha told Pinkvilla that she was never actually offered a part in the said project in the first place.
"They were, in fact, laughing off such childish rumours surrounding the actress. Even working with a superstar like Hrithik Roshan is a chance that most newcomers don’t get and is too good to miss. Disha has high regards for Hrithik Roshan and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with," the source said.
On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in Baaghi 2, is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the film.
On the other hand, Hrithik is busy with Anand Kumar biopic Super 30.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...