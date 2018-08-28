GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hrithik Roshan Slams 'Trash' Report That Disha Patani Opted Out of a Film Because of His Behaviour

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan Slams 'Trash' Report That Disha Patani Opted Out of a Film Because of His Behaviour
Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday lashed out at a media report for claiming that Disha Patani walked out of a film because of him. The report claimed that Disha apparently opted out of a project, which has Hrithik and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

The report also stated that Disha was apparently not comfortable with Hrithik who tried flirting with her and even asked her out on a date.

Taking to Twitter, the actor blasted the publication and dismissed the report as “trash”.

“My dear friend ‘Patrika ji,’ Do you exercise? Go to gym. All trash will automatically flush out of the mind. Especially 20 donkey kicks, 20 monkey rolls and two dog jumps, will be good for you. Make sure you do it. Good Luck and Love you too,” he wrote.




Meanwhile, a source close to Disha told Pinkvilla that she was never actually offered a part in the said project in the first place.

"They were, in fact, laughing off such childish rumours surrounding the actress. Even working with a superstar like Hrithik Roshan is a chance that most newcomers don’t get and is too good to miss. Disha has high regards for Hrithik Roshan and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with," the source said.

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in Baaghi 2, is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the film.

On the other hand, Hrithik is busy with Anand Kumar biopic Super 30.

