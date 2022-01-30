Hrithik Roshan Spotted on Dinner Date with Saba Azad, Here's All You Need to Know About the Actress-Singer

It looks like Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has found love again. Recently, the actor hit the headlines when he was seen with a mystery woman, later revealed to be Saba Azad, at a dinner outing in Mumbai. The two were photographed exiting a restaurant holding hands, sparking dating rumours.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik is dating Saba, and a source close to the couple claims that Hrithik prefers to keep his personal life private and is very protective of his new romance.

On Friday, a video of Hrithik holding Saba’s hand and guarding her while sitting inside the car went viral. However, in paparazzi photos and videos, Saba hid her face as Hrithik held her hands tightly. Hrithik wore a white T-shirt with a casual blue jacket and cream-coloured pants. Saba, on the other hand, was dressed in a black crop top with wide-leg pants for the dinner outing. Since then, there has been a lot of interest among fans in knowing more about Saba.

Saba Azad is a 32-year-old singer and actress, who made her acting debut in the year 2008 with the film Dil Kabaddi. She had also worked in the film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011). She has done five films so far, and her last movie, Feels Like Ishq, was released on Netflix in 2021.

Apart from acting, she is also a part of a quirky electronic music duo with Imaad Shah, her ex-boyfriend and also Naseeruddin and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son. They’ve been making music for years, and Saba is a multi-talented artiste. On Instagram, she has 81.7K followers and her feed is filled with stunning photos and videos of her.

According to a source close to Hrithik, “He’s been secretly dating aspiring actor Saba Azad for a while now and is finally making public appearances with her. The two make a great couple, but they take things slowly and live in the moment."

Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. While Sussanne is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni, Hrithik appears to be in a better place now as well.

