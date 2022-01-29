Hrithik Roshan Spotted With A Mystery Girl, Fans Want To Know Who She Is. Watch

Hrithik Roshan was spotted holding the hands of a mystery girl on Friday night post a dinner outing. The War actor was photographed leaving a restaurant named Mizu in the Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. Hrithik opted for a pair of cargo pants, a white T-shirt and a blue jacket over it for the dinner outing.

The paparazzi caught the actor helping the mystery girl wade through the crowd and guide her to his car. The spotting has left fans curious. “Who is it? We must know!!!" a fan comment on Instagram read. “Her Girlfriend?" another curious fan asked. “Are the other two Sunaina and Pashmina?" a user guessed, hinting at Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan and his cousin, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina. A fan also guessed that the mystery girl could be Saba Azad. “She’s Saba Azad (with) Pashmina and Sunaina. They follow her on Insta and vice versa," a fan noted.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that Hrithik and Kareena Kapoor could come together for a movie. According to BollywoodLife’s source, a renowned filmmaker has approached the actors for a film under the Junglee Pictures banner. The film is reportedly titled Ulaj and is ‘under a very initial process.’

The report added that while the filmmaker is yet to read the script to Kareena, Hrithik is yet to give this nod as well. “If these two stars will say ‘yes’, then only the producer will start the process of budgeting. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But, nothing is concrete now," the source claimed.

Hrithik has three films in the making. He stars in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He shared his first look from the film on his birthday earlier this month. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor has also confirmed that he will be returning with Krrish 4.

