Hrithik Roshan Stands up for Person who Stutters

Hrithik Roshan has always been open about his struggle with speech problem during childhood and now the actor has stood up for a person on social media who was allegedly bullied by a professor for stuttering in his speech.

Hrithik lent support to a fan who wrote on Twitter, "My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/lecturer told him if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study in front of the entire class. He hasn't come out of his room since this incident (sic)."

Responding to the tweet, Hrithik wrote, "Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG. Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys (sic)."

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it’s NOT his fault and it’s NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik has still not announced his next project after the back-to-back success of War and Super 30 in 2019. He has been linked to quite a few films lately but he chooses to remain quiet until any official announcement has been made.

Follow @News18Movies for more