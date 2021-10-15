Hrithik Roshan Starts Shooting for Vikram Vedha on Dusshera, Shares Update on Instagram

Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. The actor took to his social media handles to share a couple of clips. Sharing a video on Instagram that gave a glimpse of sunrise, he wrote, “Sharing my love with all beginning a new 1st day today…"

In a separate Instagram Story, he wrote, “Good luck ❤️"

The film’s shooting announcement has also been shared on Y Studios’ official Instagram handle. The post read, “It begins! #VikramVedha,".

Fans have been anxiously waiting to hear about Hrithik Roshan’s next big film, especially since his last offering, WAR, which registered the highest opening day figures for a Bollywood film in Indian history.

Viewers saw a brilliant onscreen rivalry between R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy in the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Vikram Vedha. Now, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are filling in the shoes of Madhavan and Sethupathy for the official Hindi remake.

While Hrithik will be seen portraying the character of a dreaded gangster, Saif will play a cop. The film produced by Neeraj Pandey is expected to hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Hrithik and Saif will be sharing screen space after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte too will be seen playing the female lead in the crime thriller Vikram Vedha. She will essay the role of a cop’s wife who is also a lawyer in this gangster drama.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has Fighter in his pipeline. This will be his first collaboration with actress Deepika Padukone. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the kitty.

