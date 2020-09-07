Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Join Family Members to Celebrate Rakesh Roshan's Birthday

It was filmmaker Rakesh Roshan' birthday on Sunday, and his family members, including son Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan came together to celebrate. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared the pictures from the celebrations on Instagram.

In one post, Pinkie wrote, "#happybirthdayMrRoshan#wemakeit with love and memories." The video showed the whole Roshan household clapping and cheering as the Kaho Naa Pyar Hai director cut his birthday cake. His brother, music composer Rajesh Roshan also joined them.

Pinkie also shared a picture of the birthday cake and wrote, "#Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be#god bless you my granddaughter you are our joy and pride."

Hrithik has often spoken about his admiration for his father's indomitable spirit. A few months back, Hrithik had posted a video of his dad in the gym and had written: “Damn ! That’s My Dad. .N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. .This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these!. Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ... @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung."