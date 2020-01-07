Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan's 'Modern Family' Holiday Pictures will Leave you Beaming

Even after parting ways, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan continue to share a good camaraderie with each other. The responsible parents frequently go on vacations, movie dates and shopping with their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Recently, Sussanne and the Roshan clan rang in the New Year together in the snow-white peaks of France. The ex-couple was accompanied by Hrithik's sister Sunaina, cousins Ehsaan and Pashmina. Hrithik's filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinky, uncle Rajesh Roshan and his wife Kanchan also tagged along for the family getaway.

Sussanne has shared a bunch of images on Instagram from her French vacay. In the posts, she is seen having a gala time with her "modern family". The Krrish star also seized an endearing father-son moment with a cute selfie alongside his son.

The family picture was captioned as, "The Modern Family — 2 boys, a mom and a dad, cousins and brothers, sisters, grandparents, granduncle and aunt and 2 friends. Processing our best while carving the slopes."

On his equation with ex-wife Sussanne, Hrithik had earlier told DNA, "Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family." Hrithik and Sussane married in the year 2000 and got divorced in 2014.

Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. If rumours are to be believed, Hrithik might feature in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta.

