Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Kids Snapped Post Return From Their Goa Vacation

After the tremendous success of his latest film War, Hrithik Roshan flew off to Goa with kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan and wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan also accompanied the ex-couple and their two kids on the getaway.

Although the family kept it hush-hush about their recent trip to the beachside, they were welcomed at the airport by paparazzi media. Hrithik looked cool and casual in light olive green T-shirt, which he paired with denim and shoes. Sussanne, on the other hand, opted for an all-denim look and looked chic in her latest airport look. The former couple even hugged it out before going their separate ways.

Both, Hrithik and Sussanne have kept their Goan vacay a private affair but the fans of the War star could not help but gush over his charming and gentlemanly ways at the airport. Check out their pics and videos at the Mumbai airport below:

On the movies front, Hrithik is preparing for his highly anticipated film Krrish 4, which will be directed by father Rakesh Roshan. In an interview earlier last month, Hrithik had assured fans that the work is going forward on the project. However, it seems unlikely that the film will hit screens before 2021. Meanwhile, Hrithik is also speculated to be part of Farah Khan directorial Satte Pe Satta remake, which will reportedly feature Anushka Sharma opposite him. However, an official confirmation in the matter is still to be made.

