Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Kids Snapped Post Return From Their Goa Vacation

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan spent some quality time together in Goa. They were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Kids Snapped Post Return From Their Goa Vacation
Image: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and kids/Manav Manglani/Instagram

After the tremendous success of his latest film War, Hrithik Roshan flew off to Goa with kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan and wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan also accompanied the ex-couple and their two kids on the getaway.

Read: After Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor Trains to be Cricketer for Jersey

Although the family kept it hush-hush about their recent trip to the beachside, they were welcomed at the airport by paparazzi media. Hrithik looked cool and casual in light olive green T-shirt, which he paired with denim and shoes. Sussanne, on the other hand, opted for an all-denim look and looked chic in her latest airport look. The former couple even hugged it out before going their separate ways.

Both, Hrithik and Sussanne have kept their Goan vacay a private affair but the fans of the War star could not help but gush over his charming and gentlemanly ways at the airport. Check out their pics and videos at the Mumbai airport below:

On the movies front, Hrithik is preparing for his highly anticipated film Krrish 4, which will be directed by father Rakesh Roshan. In an interview earlier last month, Hrithik had assured fans that the work is going forward on the project. However, it seems unlikely that the film will hit screens before 2021. Meanwhile, Hrithik is also speculated to be part of Farah Khan directorial Satte Pe Satta remake, which will reportedly feature Anushka Sharma opposite him. However, an official confirmation in the matter is still to be made.

Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Win Halloween Dress up Contest with Salim-Anarkali Outing

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram