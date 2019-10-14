Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan may have parted ways in 2014, but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other. They have stood for each other during thick and thin even after separation. The duo also makes sure that their divorce never comes in between their sons and the two make their best efforts to give them a normal life.

Hrithik, who is currently basking in the success of his film War, stepped out with Sussane on Sunday, for a brunch with his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The pictures of the family surfaced online and since then have been widely shared by fan accounts.

In the pictures, Hrithik can be seen sporting a grey hoodie with matching trousers, while Sussane is seen wearing a neon green top with blue wide bottom pants. Take a look at the pictures:

More often than not, the estranged couple is seen spending quality time together with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and has never let their separation come in the way of bringing them up.

So, are they thinking of a remarriage? If reports are to be believed, the two are just trying hard to spend quality time with their children. “A remarriage between Sussanne and Hrithik at the moment is more of wishful thinking. They are right now taking out time together whenever the need arises to be with their children and making sure that they get the best from their parents," an earlier report in Deccan Chronicle read.

Hrithik and Sussane, who were childhood sweethearts, had tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year-long relationship. After 13 years of marriage, the couple was granted a divorce in 2014.

